Srinagar: Gushing waters after incessant rains have washed away a bridge at Shrai in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district cutting of scores of villages including Chandil, Budrekot, Gogaldara, from tehsil headquarters.

Witnesses said that the bridge connects around 30 villages and was earlier washed out in Sept 2014 flash floods.

They said that people including patients, students are stuck.

No official could be contacted immediately.

