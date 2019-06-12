Amnesty International denied permission to hold press briefing ‘Tyranny of a lawless law’ in Srinagar: Spokesperson

By on No Comment

Amnesty International denied permission to hold press briefing ‘Tyranny of a lawless law’ in Srinagar: Spokesperson

Srinagar: Amnesty International India on Wednesday said that the government has denied it the permission to hold an event in Srinagar.

A spokesperson of Amnesty said that the organisation is cancelling the press briefing that was scheduled at 2 pm on 12th June at Hotel Radisson, Srinagar. 

“We have been told that we have been denied official permission to hold the event, citing ‘prevailing law and order situation’.”

Therefore, she said, “we are emailing the copy of our briefing: Tyranny of a ‘lawless law’: Detention without charge or trial under the J&K Public Safety Act – for public dissemination and knowledge.” 

Amnesty International denied permission to hold press briefing ‘Tyranny of a lawless law’ in Srinagar: Spokesperson added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.