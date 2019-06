Srinagar: Al-Umar Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack on joint team of police and CRPF at KP road Anantnag in south Kashmir.

In a tele-statement to GNS, Al-Umar Mujahideen spokesperson said that its cadres carried out the attack on the forces party in which five personnel were killed.

The spokesperson threatened to carry more attacks in near future.

