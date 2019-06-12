5 arrested for ‘raping’ woman in Sumbal

One woman among arrested accused of assisting rapists

Bandipora: Five persons, including a woman, have been arrested in Sumbal village of Bandipora district after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was raped and filmed by four men.

According to police, the woman from Nowgam, Sumbal was raped months ago by a person who also filmed the incident on his cell phone and later blackmailed her till she was raped by other accused while another woman assisted the rapists.

According to sources, the woman got pregnant and after seven months revealed the horrific chain of events to the family. The family then registered a complaint with Sumbal police station some days ago.

The five accused, including the woman accused of assisting rapists, were arrested by the police under sections 376D, 342,506,366,420,109/RPC.

They have been identified as Firdous Ahmed Paproo, Shabir Rather, Ashiq Hussain Buthoo, Mushtaq Ahmed Kuchoo and a woman Ateeqa Begum.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik told Kashmir Reader that police acted swiftly after the complaint was registered and arrested five accused while further investigations were on.

