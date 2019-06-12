3 CRPF men killed in Anantnag militant attack

Srinagar: Three CRPF troopers have been killed on Wednesday late afternoon after militants attacked government forces in south Kashmir’s district Anantnag.

A police official confirmed that three bodies of CRPF personnel are lying at Janglat Mandi hospital.

In the incident, five CRPF men and SHO Police Station Sadder Inspector Irshad Ahmad suffered bullet injuries. Besides, a woman also sustained a bullet wound in her leg.

Reports said that heavy firing was going on at Khanabal- Pahalgam road. “There might be a gunfight as well as a militant has been surrounded in the area,” sources said.

