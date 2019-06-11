Woman allegedly gang-raped in Sumbal, police registers FIR

Srinagar: A woman was alleged gang-raped in Nowgam area of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to the details the girl provided to police, the incident occurred months ago in the Nowgam area where a woman (name withheld) was first raped by a person who recorded the act on his mobile phone and later black mailed her to get involved with three more people who also raped her.

Police has registered an FIR no. 106/2019 U/S 376D, 342,506 RPC at Police Station Sumbal and arrested four persons including a woman in the case.

The police official said that the investigation is underway in the case, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed the woman has assisted other accused in “committing rape.”

The accused who have been arrested include Ateeka Begum wife of Ali Muhammad of Nowgam Sumbal, Firdous Ahmed son of Ghulam Muhammad, Shabir Rather and Asghar Hussain sons of Ali Muhammad.

SSP Bandipora confirmed the incident to Kashmir reader, while SDPO Sumbal also said that the woman victim has disposed to police the gruesome details following which the FIR was launched and arrests made, while investigations in the case are underway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

