Two UP cops suspended for thrashing cyber cell officer

By on No Comment

Two UP cops suspended for thrashing cyber cell officer

Muzaffarnagar: A Reserve Police Line inspector and a constable have been suspended for allegedly beating up a cyber cell officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Tuesday.

The duo was suspended on Monday, they said.

The cyber cell officer, Karmbur Singh, is investigating a case against constable Pramod Kumar. The constable, along with inspector Sanjay Kumar, was allegedly trying to pressure Singh to file a favourable report in the case, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.@PTI

Two UP cops suspended for thrashing cyber cell officer added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.