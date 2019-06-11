Two militants slain in predawn gunfight in Shopian village, mobile internet suspended

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in a predawn gunfight with government forces in Awneera village of Zainapora belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson two militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. “The identities and affiliation of the killed militants is being ascertained.”

The gunfight ensued after a joint team of government forces including Army’s 1RR, paramilitary CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG launched a search operation in the area over “credible inputs” about presence of militants.`

During the search operation, a police spokesperson said, the hiding militants fired upon the search party. “The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” he said.

He said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter.

The authorities have snapped mobile internet services in the district.

