Transport sector in worst-ever phase: KEA

Losses of 2014 floods never compensated

Srinagar: Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman Haji Mohammad Yaseen Khan on Monday urged the Governor administration to look into the genuine demands put forward by the transporters of the state.

Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said the transport sector is running in losses and is already in its worst-ever phase. “With the online system, there are lot of problems in permit renewal and in renewal of all documents of commercial vehicles. Also, lack of staff in transport department is also proving to be a hurdle for smooth functioning of transport sector in the state,” Khan said.

“Transporters who suffered losses in 2014 floods were never compensated till date. All the directives of the government have so far resulted in shattering the already ailing transport sector and bringing its commercial activities to a virtual standstill,” Khan said.

Khan said, “Transport sector is on the verge of collapse. Upset transporters are already suffering owing to escalating diesel price, vehicle maintenance, interest on vehicle loans and road tax, among others.”

While extending his full support to the transport industry, he urged the Governor administration to look into the genuine demands of the ailing sector.

