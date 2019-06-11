Three months after inviting teacher applications, no word from DSEK on screening test

SRINAGAR: Midway into the current academic session, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) is yet to hold a screening test of applicants for appointment as contractual lecturers at valley schools, more than three months after inviting applications.

Although the School Education Department has temporarily rehired, until June 30, the contractual lecturers engaged last year, a dearth of teaching faculty is being felt, especially at newly upgraded schools in the valley.

The DSEK had invited applications from candidates for contractual lecturer posts on the basis of academic merit on March 2, but it withdrew the advertisement notification after the teachers appointed last year asked the directorate to conduct a screening test, as was the prevalent practice at the time of their engagement.

The directorate, on March 9, invited fresh applications from the candidates for contractual lecturer posts for the ongoing academic session, with appointments to now be made on the basis of a screening test.

However, more than three months since then, the DSEK has not yet conducted the screening test.

The impasse has led to a dearth of teaching staff at several schools across the valley, with newly upgraded institutions the most severely affected.

At the newly upgraded Higher Secondary School, Nawa Gabra Karnah in North Kashmir, all eleven “sanctioned posts” of teachers were lying vacant till May this year, a teacher said.

Likewise, the recently upgraded higher secondary schools in Ramnagri, Kanjiullar, Vehil, Sedow and Heerpora villages in South Kashmir’s Shopian district have eleven sanctioned teacher posts each, “but all are lying vacant”, as per a teacher.

A teacher at Model Higher Secondary School Kunzer, Tangmarg, told Kashmir Reader that due to the delay in appointment of contractual lecturers this year, there was “no faculty” for the Commerce stream which was introduced at the institution a few years ago.

Besides, the faculty for Economics subject was “insufficient” at the school, he said.

While extending the term of teachers hired last year, the DSEK Director, Dr Younis Malik, told Kashmir Reader that the screening test of the candidates will be conducted in the next few days.

