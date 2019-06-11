Practice of Yoga is the mantra of New India: Prakash Javadekar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar has said the practice and propagation of Yoga has led to “Healthy life, Healthy living, Wellness and Prevention of Disease”.

“Yoga is one of India’s gifts to the world and has become the mantra of New India Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Yoga has been universally acknowledged by the United Nations and is now practiced globally around 200 countries on 21st June every year,” he said.

Acknowledging the positive role & responsibility of media in disseminating the outreach of Yoga in India and abroad, the Minister said the Ministry of I&B has instituted the First Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) from this year to mark the contribution of media in spreading the message of Yoga. The Samman to be conferred on Media Houses would be given under the following categories:

Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) to be conferred to Media Houses engaged in Print Media, Electronic and (Television & Radio).

Thirty Three (33) Sammans under Three (3) categories will be conferred.

Eleven Sammans to be conferred in 22 Indian languages and English under category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Newspapers.

Eleven Sammans to be conferred in 22 Indian languages and English under category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Television.

Eleven Sammans to be conferred in 22 Indian languages and English under category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Radio.

The Samman will comprise of a special medal/plaque/trophy and a citation.

The duration of the coverage for AYDMS would be from 10th June to 25th June, 2019.

The contribution of Media in popularising of Yoga would be assessed by 6 Juries.

Honors will be announced and Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) ceremony will be held at a convenient date to be decided later.Tentatively the award ceremony will be held in July, 2019.

During the Minister’s interaction, Shri Amit Khare, Secretary (I&B) and Senior Officials were also present.

