One militant slain in Sopore gunfight

Sopore: One militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Wadoora Payeen village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that one militant has been killed. The gunfight raged after a joint team of army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the Wodoora Payeen area Sopore this morning.

After day long siege, the joint team intensified the searches and fired some gunshots towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire leading to an encounter, they said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

