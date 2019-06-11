Omar, Mehbooba welcome verdict

Srinagar: Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the court order convicting six accused in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.

“Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system, no words of condemnation are enough,” Abdullah tweeted.

“Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal lauded the police for securing the conviction of the accused persons.

“Congratulations to @JmuKmrPolice for getting Raisina Kathua rapists convicted. Politicians tried their best to sabotage the movement for justice to A (the victim). But the Honble Court and the law enforcement agencies stood their ground. Pray we never have to see such horror again,” he tweeted.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

