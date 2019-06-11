Not satisfied with punishment, but respect court’s decision: victim’s mother

Anantnag: The mother of the 8-year-old girl who was murdered after being gang-raped in Kathua last year, said on the court’s verdict today that justice would have been served if the culprits had been sentenced to hang.

“No, we are not satisfied with the punishment,” the girl’s mother told Kashmir Reader here in Kokernag area of Anantnag district. The family, along with livestock, is camping here briefly on their annual trek to the higher meadows of the district.

The verdict in the case, which had made headlines in January last year, came to a conclusion on Monday after a special court in Pathankot pronounced 6 out of the seven accused guilty.

Later in the day, the quantum of punishment was announced. Three of the accused were awarded a life sentence (amounting to 25 years) for rape and murder while three others were convicted of destroying evidence and awarded a jail term of 5 years.

When the verdict was announced, the shoulders of the victim’s family in Kokernag dropped. They were hoping for capital punishment for the culprits.

“Not that out little child would have come back to us if the quantum of punishment was harsher. But it would have somehow meant that the girls of many parents would have been safer,” the mother told Kashmir Reader.

She lamented the sheer pain and agony her family had to go through in the past more than a year. “We are afraid to send our girls out, even to the school. I don’t want anyone to go through what we have endured,” she said.

At the same time, however, the mother and other family members also hailed the judiciary and the investigating agencies. “Now that the government has taken a decision, we do respect it with all heart,” the mother said.

The paternal uncle of the victim added, “We do respect and not question the wisdom of the judiciary and the efforts put in by the investigating agencies.”

