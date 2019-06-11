No space left in Srinagar for dumping garbage, municipality unable to deal with crisis

SRINAGAR: Srinagar is at the risk of epidemic from its own garbage. Three landfill sites that were supposed to last till 2027 have already been fully consumed, and there’s nowhere else to dump the garbage at. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has cancelled its funding for a proposed fourth landfill site, because the city’s municipal corporation could not do the work it was required to do — segregating the waste being the first precondition — in order to get that funding.

It has been four years since an alarm was sounded at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) over the need for an additional site to dump the city’s garbage. Sources at the SMC told Kashmir Reader that in 2015 the SMC approached the JKERA, ‘Economic Reconstruction Agency’ which executes developmental projects that are funded by an external agency, mainly the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“JKERA did take up the case of construction of another site with the ADB, which was willing to do the work. However, it asked the SMC to do segregation of waste at household level so that the waste is decomposed scientifically. This the SMC failed to do,” a source said.

Sources said that the SMC had to submit a written undertaking to the ADB that it will segregate the waste at source. When it failed to do so, the ADB cancelled its funding for the landfill site.

Segregating the waste at source was required for increasing the shelf life of the landfill site. This exercise would have separated the bio-degradable waste from the non-bio-degradable one. The SMC however went on dumping all the waste together, in the process consuming three landfill sites that were put into use in 2007 and were supposed to last till 2027.

The SMC, sources said, has been trying since 2015 to procure a waste segregator machine that can separate the waste at the dumping site, but has failed to find one. Then it hired a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) for inculcating the habit among people of segregating waste at source. It has been more than a year since the NGO started to work but the results are close to nil.

Sources in the ERA told Kashmir Reader that soon after the SMC’s failure to segregate the waste at source, it issued tenders for the work. The tenders found no takers.

Sources said that the existing landfill site, thd third in use after two filled up, will be full to the brim soon. They added that it will take another eight months, at least, to prepare some ground at the new landfill site, by which time the existing site will be completely overflowing.

SMC Commissioner Khursheed Ahmad did not respond to calls from Kashmir Reader. The SMC’s solid waste management officer, Nazir Baba, said that he has not been authorised to speak to the press.

