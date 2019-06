Srinagar: A 3-year-old boy drowned in a stream in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district last evening.

A police official identified the minor boy as Amir Ahmad Bhat (3) son of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Waragam Beerwah and said that the slipped into the stream late Monday evening when he was playing with other kids.

People nearby immediately removed him from the stream and shifted him to a local Public Health Facility where he succumbed.

