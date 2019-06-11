Kashmir Pandits don’t want separate colonies as suggested by authorities: KP delegation to Mirwaiz



Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit delegation on Tuesday called on APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence and said that they do not want to live in separate and segregated colonies as is being suggested by authorities.

Members of the delegation led by Satish Kumar and Nathil Razdan told the Mirwaiz that hundreds like them are extremely eager to return to their homeland and seek his help in this regard.

“We are a group of ordinary Kashmiris and are not affiliated with any organization,” the delegation told the Mirwaiz.

They said that as land prices are much high than since before , they would not be able to afford individual plots and homes, so they suggest that in each district of the valley some land may be allocated to them where they can build affordable flats in which they can live. They said that members of other communities can also buy flats there if they want. They do not want segregation but want to live together.

The delegation told the Mirwaiz that they being a part and parcel of the Kashmir society and its composite ethos, are as much pained by what is happening here as there Muslim brethren. They said that many claim to represent them, but in reality most are exploiting there situation and there deep emotional desire to come back, rather than doing much about it.

Mirwaiz told the delegation that he empathises with their pining to return and assured them that all Kashmiri Muslims want them to come back and live together as before, as Kashmir belongs to them as much as it does to those who did not leave. He assured them of all help and assistance in there suggestion which he said he found sincere and sensible. He said he will help in building a consensus around it among all segments of people and will try to bring others on board.

“At the end of the meeting it was decided that members of the delegation will stay in touch with the Mirwaiz and work on the idea to concretise it and take it forward,” the statement said.

