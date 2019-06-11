Kangan missing boy: Police seek help from general public to trace

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday sought help of the general public in tracing a 10-year-old boy missing from his home in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

“Sameer Ahmad Gojar, son of Late Abdul Aziz Gojar, has gone missing from Anderwan area of Kangan,” a police spokesman said.

He said a missing report was lodged by the family at the concerned police station.

“General public is requested to inform local police on below mentioned numbers if they have any information in this connection,” he said.

Contact numbers: +91 1942416478, 9906668731, +911942416564, 9149501325, 9469793128, 9906655525, and 9797284764

