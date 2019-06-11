JK Bank’s affairs since 2010 to be probed; NC, PDP not worried, though

SRINAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will investigate recruitments, spending, and transfers at JK Bank during the tenures of two governments – the National Conference’s (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, the bureau will look into bank matters since 2010. This is expected to open a Pandora’s Box as a lot of politicians and bureaucrats seem to have played a role in the bank’s affairs.

The official who spoke to Kashmir Reader is part of the investigations which were started immediately after Parvez Ahmad was removed unceremoniously as the bank’s chairman.

Two days after Parvez was sacked, it was reported that Parvez had been hand-in glove with politicians and bureaucrats in ordering irregular transfers, postings, recruitments, and spending of the bank under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

A senior official of the bank said that transfers and giving plush positions based on favoritism have been part of the bank’s legacy, like in any other department of the state government.

“Yes, this used to happen, but was never picked up. Questions about diversion of funds are difficult to answer because each rupee spent is accounted for. About recruitment, it goes through recruitment channels, where officials of the bank are not directly involved. Let’s see what the investigation will reveal,” he said.

Top leaders of the NC and PDP seem to be unconcerned over the ACB’s carrying out investigations into matters going back to 2010. A top NC leader who was a senior minister in the NC government told Kashmir Reader that the move was an election stunt, because the probe will not reveal anything.

“The ACB swung into action after the parliamentary elections, and at a time when assembly elections are overdue in the state. This is aimed at creating a negative image about us. Let them (do so), but it won’t fetch anything,” he said.

Similarly, a senior PDP leader whose party has been openly accused of using their offices for getting things done at the bank illegally, said that no allegations will be proven, as they are not based on facts.

“We are not against any investigation. Let it be conducted. But the truth is that we are clean. Why are not investigations conducted into other departments which were headed by BJP ministers? Let that be done, too,” he said.

