Srinagar: The Income Tax department of Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday morning raided at least three private offices of Deputy Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation Sheikh Muhammad Imran in Srinagar.

An official said that the raids are being conducted in Bohri Kadal, at Sangarmal and in Nowgam.

He said that the slueths of IT department were scrutinizing the documents.

More to follow.

