Illegal appointments in MC Hajin: ACB produces Charge Sheet against 18 officials

Srinagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir) on Tuesday produced Charge Sheet before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla in Case FIR 13/2013 u/s 5(1)(d), 5(2) J&K P.C. Act, Svt. 2006 r/w Section 120-B RPC of P/S Anti corruption Bureau Kashmir against the following officers/officials of Municipal Committee Hajin:-

1. Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray the then President MC Hajin;

2. Ab. Rashid Shah the then Executive Officer MC Hajin;

3. Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat then Establishment In charge MC Hajin;

4. Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray

5. Sameer Mushtaq Wani

6. Saima Iqbal

7. Mohd Tohah

8. Mohd Ayaz Malla

9. Manzoor Ahmad Wani

10. Rameez Hafiz Mir

11. Nasrullah Parray

12. Mohd Ishfaq Wani

13. Ishfaq-un-Nabi

14. Hilal Ahmad Wani

15. Feroz Ahmad Bhat

16. Shah Umer

17. Majid Hussain Bhat;

18. Shariq Nadeem Wani.

The brief facts of the case are that the instant case was registered in P/S VOK now (ACB) on the basis of the outcome of verification conducted into the allegations that during the period 2009-10, the officers/officials of M.C Hajin in league with beneficiaries have by abuse of their official positions and in gross violation/ utter disregard to the standing Govt. order/ Rules without any competence made 13 illegal appointments of beneficiaries including their relatives on regular pay scale and their salary was drawn. Thus, by abuse of their official positions conferred undue pecuniary advantage upon the beneficiaries with corresponding loss to the state exchequer.

The Investigation of the case was concluded as proved against the accused persons and for launching prosecution, the Challan of the case has been produced before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-corruption, Baramulla Kashmir.

