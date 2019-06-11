Govt warns stern action against sale of spurious pesticides and fungicides

‘Issues circular to Pesticides dealers not to issue products without the recommendations from Agricultue/Horticulture Experts’



Srinagar: Taking a serious note of use of spurious pesticides and fungicides by some dealers and instructed, Director Agriculture Kashmir dissected the enforcement agency to be vigilant and increase the touring and monitoring and warned them stern action under Insecticides Act.

Also as Insecticide/Fertilizer Controller Director Agriculture issued on spot circular to all the dealers that they should not sell their products unless there is recommendation from the Agriculture Experts, Horticulture Development Officers, Agriculture Extension Officers and Subject Matter Specialists of both Agriculture and Horticulture departments and warned the defaulters for stern action under Insecticides Act.

During the meeting instructions were given for making Farmer Producing Organizations (FPOs) and Self Help Groups (SHGs) more effective and also register them to make them more powerful for commercializing the agriculture and making it a profitable venture.

Improve on working and put in professional capabilities to achieve the physical targets in time bound manner and take agriculture to new heights so that agriculture becomes a remunerative enterprise, this was stated by Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi while chairing a review meeting of all the Divisional Officers and District Heads here at Lalmandi Srinagar. The meeting discussed physical achievements ending 05/2019 under all centrally sponsored schemes and Capex Budget. Director urged the officers to achieve the targets and ensure implementation of all the schemes in a time bound manner with transparency and accountability.

Meeting reviewed Apiculture, Mushroom and Potato Development Schemes and the concerned heads were asked for time bound Physical achievements. Soil Health Cards and Revised PM-Kissan, NABARD funded Projects and progress on Geo Tagging of farm machinery were also reviewed.

The meeting was informed that One hi-tech Integrated Mushroom Development / Training Centre would be commissioned in district Baramulla during the current financial year for which an amount of Rs.2.5 crores have been earmarked.

The meeting reviewed the progress under mechanization component and issuing of farm operation tools for aspirational districts, Baramulla and Kupwara. Instructions were also passed for getting enlisted the farm machinery and equipments issued in private sector by various dealers to see the impact of extension technology.

It was decided that Paddy Threshers will be procured by the Department and will be placed at the disposal of Panchayat Institutions from where farmers can utilize it on demand.

All Joint Directors, Divisional Officers, Chief Agriculture Officers and other senior officers were also present during the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

