Baramulla: Government forces Tuesday morning launched a cordon-and-search operation in Wadoora Payeen village of northern Kashmir’s Sopore.

Reports said that a joint team of army’s 22 RR, J&K Police’s SOG and paramilitary CRPF launched the searches in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

They said that contingents of forces have been deployed in the village and a door to door search operation is going on.

More to follow.

