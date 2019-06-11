Criminals acted as if ‘law of jungle’ prevailed: Judge

Srinagar: The verdict pronounced by Pathkankot sessions judge Tejwinder Singh on Monday noted that the perpetrators of the horrific crime acted as if “law of the jungle” existed in society.

Singh said in his judgement that the truth stood out among the various facts that the little girl was kidnapped, wrongfully confined, drugged, raped, and finally murdered under a criminal conspiracy.

The judge started his order with the couplet from Ghalib’s ghazal — “Pinha tha daam-e-sakht qareeb ashiyaan ke, udhne hi nahi paye the ki girftar hum hue”. Also cited by the Supreme Court in a 2011 case of murder of a sex worker in West Bengal, the couplet poignantly summed up the Kathua case which triggered massive outrage and resulted in communal tensions.

Singh said the couplet applies squarely to the facts of the present case.

“An unfortunate kidnapping, drugging, wrongful confinement, rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl has set the criminal law into motion and have put the accused persons under “Sword of Damocles’ for a fair trial,” he said.

After an in-camera trial which was held out of media gaze as per instructions of the Supreme Court, Singh delivered his judgement Monday.

Meanwhile, while acquitting the son of convict Sanji Ram, Vishal Jangotra, the judge pointed to witnesses and documentary evidence such as examination sheet, college attendance, bank account statement and a pen drive which proved that Vishal was not present in Kathua during the crime. The judge observed that VIshal was, in fact, present at Meeranpur in Muzzafar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, for his exams when the crime took place.

“As such, it is manifest that accused Vishal Jangotra is an innocent in this trial,” the judge said, adding, “His plea of alibi is accepted by this court and accused Vishal is acquitted of all charges framed against him in the case.”

