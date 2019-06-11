Crime Branch vindicated: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police of Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Syed Afad Ul Mujtaba on Monday said that the judgment pronounced by the Special Court Pathankot in the gang rape and murder case of the Kathua minor girl vindicated the investigation of the Crime Branch.

“The judgment pronounced by the Special Court Pathankot vindicates the points of the investigation of Jammu & Kashmir Crime Branch,” he said.

Reacting to the punishments pronounced for the accused and the acquittal granted to one of the accused, the IGP said, “We will go through the contents of the judgment after receiving its copy and would seriously explore the possibility of going for an appeal against the acquittal of one of the accused and for enhancement of the punishment for the six convicted in the case, as we had sought capital punishment for them.”

The Crime Branch was handed over the investigation by the Mehbooba Mufti led PDP-BJP coalition government. The probe was fast-tracked on the directions of then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in 2017.

The investigation conducted by the Crime Branch was concluded in record short time and the charge sheet was also submitted in a short time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

