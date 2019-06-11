Crime Branch Kashmir booked fake Facebook account holder

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir registered a case punishable U/s 420 RPC, 66-(D) I.T Act for running a fake facebook account page in the name of Dr. Gull Javid of SKIMS Soura and having uploaded fake post regarding kidney failure of a patient and receiving donations/charity from general public.

Crime Branch Kashmir received complaint alleging therein that Facebook Page of Dr. Gull Javid SKIMS Srinagar, has uploaded a post regarding one patient namely Asif Rasool R/O Batmaloo, suffering from Kidney failure who needs hefty amount for his treatment, making an appeal that people are requested to deposit their donations in A/C Nos. 3665 and 3649, but in fact there is no such patient suffering from such ailment. Subsequently, a Preliminary verification was conducted in Crime Branch Kashmir

During the course of verification, it came to fore that Dr. Gull Javid is not running any such type of Facebook Page and has never up-loaded any post with regard to ailing patient Asif of Batmaloo Srinagar, suffering from kidney failure.

It came to fore that Bank A/C No. 1112040100003665 and 111204010003649 uploaded in this facebook is maintained/operated in the name of Asif Nabi Dar R/O Samboora Pulwama and Mst. Ameena Bano R/O Samboora Pulwama respectively at J&K Bank Polo-View Srinagar. Both the accounts are being constantly credited since long and different amounts ranging from Rs. 20 to 10,000/- are credited by different people .

In this manner huge amount have been credited in these accounts and the amount so credited in these accounts is being debited/withdrawn on regular basis to ensure zero balance. In this manner the accused Asif Nabi Dar R/O Samboora Pulwama in league with his mother namely Mst. Ameena Bano have managed to open a fake facebook account in the name of Dr. Gull Javid and up-loaded fake post on the said page regarding kidney failure for receiving donations/charity from general public with the malafied intentions to befool the people for their personal benefits. In this manner they have fraudulently and deceitfully received lacs of rupees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

