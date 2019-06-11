Choose Humanness and Humanity

A life lost to the depredatory marauding of the bestial, animalistic urges of men who had an overt political motive cannot be brought back. Alas! And, in cases that pertain to life and death, there can actually be no closure for the surviving kith, kin and friends if the verdict is delivered in favor of the murdered and against the perpetrators. All this , with reference to the Kathua rape murder case, is not to suggest that the verdict that has been delivered is in vain. No. Not at all. The perpetrators , those who were actually involved in the criminal conspiracy and those who perpetrated the gory rape and murder have been given sentences and thereby punishment ( The hope is they rot in jail forever). Broadly speaking, judicial punishment has two purposes: one is in the nature of according closure to the victim’s kith and kin(generally) and the other is in the nature of a deterrent. The aim of the perpetrators of the heinous rape plus crime was to drive away the nomadic community from the pastures that they used for grazing their animals. The victim , an under aged , innocent bud was chosen and she was then kidnapped and brutally murdered. The purpose was to terrorize the nomadic community into submission. The question, post verdict, now is: will the verdict serve as the deterrent and prevent crimes of such a nature? The hope is it will. But the larger issue or factor that will determine the denouement of the verdict is actually how people view and see each other. Yet again , generally speaking, people , especially in this part of the world view each other in terms of ethnic or class affiliations. That is, people do not see each other as people or human first but as part of an ethnic, sub ethnic, cultural or sub cultural groupings. The result and consequence is group or individual prejudice that can, at times, catalyze into overt and other forms of violence and iniquities. Therefore, then , the sine qua non for preventing these kinds of incidents the world over must be to jettison the baggage humans have accumulated over centuries , across the world and see each other first as human and then part of an ethnic or cultural group. Identity or being part of a group or a sub group is ascriptive. That is, it is not chosen by an individual but is ascribed to him or her. It then is irrational to develop prejudice toward others and direct its concomitant, violence toward them. Let the case in contention than concentrate minds and let the consciousness of humanness and humanity prevail.

