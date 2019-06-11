Chibber meets Governor

Chibber meets Governor

Srinagar: The interim chairman of J&K Bank, R K Chibber, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Monday.
The two discussed several important issues pertaining to the efficient functioning of the bank.
Governor urged Chibber to ensure close monitoring of the fiscal health of the Bank and stressed the high importance of maintaining discipline amongst its functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability.

