Army personnel injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch succumbs

Jammu: An army soldier who was critically injured on Monday evening in cross-LoC shelling at Shahpur along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to injuries Tuesday morning.

Army spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed succumbed to injuries today morning.

The soldier Jawed, a resident of Marrar, Tehsil Morrahi, District Khagaria, Bihar, was injured after the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire along LoC on Monday evening.

