Activist Talib Hussain thanks court, police, media, lawyers

SRINAGAR: The All Tribal Coordination Committee (ATCC) on Monday thanked the police’s crime branch and the session court at Pathankot for the judgement in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.

Addressing a presser here at Press Club Srinagar, ATCC chairman Talib Hussain thanked the people who raised their voice for justice for the 8-year-old girl of the nomadic Bakwerwal community.

“The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has done a great investigation in the case, and played a very important role in the delivering of justice in the case,” he said.

He said that people were believing in the democracy of the country and the wisdom of the courts after the verdict given by the Pathankot court.

Hussain thanked ex-chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for taking a strong stand in the case.

“The advocates who were handling the case worked hard with dedication,” he added.

He further said, “It was impossible for the family to highlight the issue in the country, but the media took the lead during those difficult times and gave the case proper space in newspapers, magazines and news channels.”

