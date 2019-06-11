37% of hate speech, misinformation on Facebook is Islamophobic: Study

An analysis by a South Asian-American human rights and technology research organisation shows that the maximum amount of hate speech, about 37 percent, on Facebook in India is linked to Islamophobia, an Indian Express report said.

After islamophobic content, there comes fake news, pertaining to 16 percent of hate speech and content that can be classified as casteist and gender/sexuality related hate speech – both making up 13 percent each, the report said. Anti-religious minorities content, excluding Islamophobia, accounted to 9 percent of hate speech on the platform.

The study quoted by The Indian Express, named ‘Facebook India: Towards The Tipping Point of Violence Caste and Religious Hate Speech’ was conducted by US based Equality Labs. It says that homophobic content is so widely prevalent on Facebook that it had to be tracked in its own category, separate from all other hate speech content.

The report will be released on Wednesday, 12 June and will include Facebook’s response as well.

It examined more than 1,000 posts in six Indian languages over a period of four months.

The study also points to Facebook’s moderation failure, saying that 93 percent of the hate speech content is still on the platform.

