3 men guilty of Kathua rape and murder, jailed for life

Sanji Ram’s son acquitted, policemen get 5 years in jail; family members of convicted men fall unconscious when verdict is announced

Pathankot (Punjab): More than a year after the horrific rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, a special court here on Monday sentenced three accused, including the custodian of a temple, to life imprisonment and three more to five years in jail.

The little girl was kidnapped, raped and subsequently murdered with the motive of driving out the Muslim nomadic Bakerwal community from the Hindu-dominated Kathua, where Hindus are 87 percent of the district’s population.

The three main perpetrators were Sanji Ram, described by police as the “mastermind”, who was custodian of the ‘devasthanam’ (temple) where the crime took place in January last year; Deepak Khajuria, a Special Police Officer (SPO); and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian. The trio was spared the death penalty, a punishment sought by the prosecution during the year-long in-camera trial at the court of Judge Tejwinder Singh in Pathankot.

The three were convicted under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) sections relating to criminal conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, gang rape, destruction of evidence, drugging the victim and common intention, prosecution lawyer Santokh Singh told reporters outside the court.

They were also awarded different jail terms for various offences under the RPC which will run concurrently with the life term, besides a fine of Rs one lakh each, Singh said. If they do not deposit the fine, they will have to serve additional six months in jail, he added.

Singh said a life term means they will be in jail till the end of their natural life.

The other three accused, J&K Police Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj, and Special Police Officer Surender Verma were convicted for destruction of evidence and handed down five years in jail and Rs 50,000 fine each, Singh informed.

The court acquitted the seventh accused, Vishal Jangotra, son of Sanji Ram, giving him the “benefit of doubt”, according to Mubeen Farooqi, who represented the victim’s family in court.

The court pronounced the much-awaited verdict away from the gaze of the media which had gathered in full strength outside the premises. All the seven accused were present in the courtroom.

According to eyewitness accounts from inside the courtroom, where the media was barred from, Ram and Khajuria reacted with shock when the operative part of the verdict was read out by the judge.

Some family members of two accused collapsed in the court complex on hearing the news of them being sent to jail for life.

The day-to-day trial commenced in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in Pathankot in the neighbouring state of Punjab, about 100 km from Jammu and 30 km from Kathua, after the Supreme Court ordered on May 7, 2018, that the case be shifted out of the state.

The horrific incident had resulted in communal tensions and a massive agitation in Jammu leading to rallies in support of the accused rapists and murderers. The rallies resulted in expulsion of two BJP ministers, Lal Singh and Ganga Prakash, for their participation in a rally to demand that the case be handed over to the CBI for investigation.

The police’s Crime Branch, led by its chief Ahfadul Mujtaba, took over the case a week after the little girl’s body was found on January 17, seven days after she went missing while searching for her horses in the village. Sanji Ram, who was a former revenue department official, had “separately” tasked his nephew and a policeman with the kidnapping of the girl and to administer her sedatives to confine her in the Devisthan temple, the police said in their charge sheet.

Sanji’s nephew, the charge sheet said, kidnapped the girl by telling her that he had seen the horses she was looking for. He led her to the jungle and called Parvesh alias Mannu to execute the kidnapping.

On January 13, the festival of Lohri, Sanji was told by his nephew that he and his son Vishal Jangotra had gang-raped Asifa inside Devisthan temple, the charge sheet said. Sanji then told them that “the time was ripe to kill the girl”.

The Crime Branch arrested Ram, his juvenile nephew, and his son Vishal, and two SPOs, Khajuria and Verma. Raj and Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Ram and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested.

The court, however, acquitted Vishal Jangotra giving him the “benefit of doubt” in the lack of sufficient evidence.

All the accused, barring the juvenile, were shifted to Gurdaspur jail in Punjab following an intervention by the Supreme Court which also restricted appearance of the defence lawyers and limited it to one or maximum of two per accused.

