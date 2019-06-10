Walnut trees felled in broad daylight, police register FIR on tehsildar’s report

BUDGAM: In a brazen violation of law, several green walnut trees were chopped off in broad daylight by the Auqaf committee members of Sandipora village in Budgam district on Saturday.

Official sources in the revenue department told Kashmir Reader that more than a dozen walnut trees were illegally cut down by the Auqaf committee members without any permission from the authorities.

Tehsildar Budgam, Nusrat Aziz, said that a local source informed the authorities after he saw the trees being cut down in broad daylight.

“Taking prompt cognizance of the complaint, I along with my team visited the spot and saw the people who had hired a JCB for the purpose. The trees were being cut down by the local Auqaf committee members with the consent of the village heads (Lamberdar and Chowkidar),” Nusrat said.

She added, “Their aim was to construct a road through the said area. However, they had not sought any prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.”

“A JCB and its driver were detained on the spot and are currently lodged in the police station,” Nusrat said.

She said that her office had written a letter (a copy of which is with Kashmir Reader) to the local police station seeking an FIR against the culprits.

The letter, dated June 8, reads, “On Saturday the concerned Pathwari reported that Auqaf committee Sandipora has cut down walnut trees located in Maqbara-Ahle-Islam.” It further reads that the felled trees were green and the culprits were identified as: JCB driver Ghulam Hassan Tantray, son of Mohammed Qasim Tantray, who was detained on the spot; Ghulam Hassan Jan, son of Asger; Ghulam Hassan, son of Qasim; Ghulam Mohammad Allie, son of Jaffer; Ghulam Mohammed Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar; Haji Ghulam Ahmad Khan, son of Ahmad Khan; Ali Mohammed Allie, son of Mohammad Akber; the village Lamberdar, Chowkidar; Mohammed Ashraf Ali, son of Ghulam Ahmad Jan; Sajad Ahmad, son of Ali Mohammed Jan; Javaid Ahmad, son of Ghulam Ahmed Dar – all residents of Sandipora.

A senior police official said that an FIR under relevant sections was registered at police station Budgam. The FIR was filed after the Tehsildar approached the police with a written report regarding the incident, the police official said.

“So far, a person has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident,” he said, adding that investigations were underway to nab the persons behind the incident.

Under the J&K Reservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969, certain species of trees which include walnut come under preservation and protection and cannot be cut or lopped without permission granted under law.

