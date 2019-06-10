Success Has Connotations Other than Conventional Ones. Here’s Why

Amir Ayoub Mir

We, humans of this beautiful world, have to strive at every point and moment of our lives in order to live. Life isn’t something that comes with no struggle. Struggle is testament to the fact whether you are alive or not. Achievements don’t come up to a person without effort. Expecting rewards without working hard or even without working isn’t possible even in an ideal world. Even the animals on this earth have to fight it out for food and shelter each and every day, and we humans are no different. Merely getting up in the morning goalless doesn’t entitle a person to have anything. Every sane and healthy human needs to put in his efforts even to achieve a morsel of food. Unless a farmer doesn’t plant seeds in his field, he won’t be able to feed himself or his family. So it’s imperative that in order to reach your destination, you need to get up and walk yourself up to the place you want to be at.

Mistakes and failures are the best teachers a person can have during his/her life. My opinion is that unless a child doesn’t fall while he first starts walking, he will never be able to learn how to get up. Mistakes are as important as achievements and thus make us more as humans rather than angels. They add up to our experience and form a part of our thinking outlook.

Deserving something doesn’t come with a birth right. You have to understand that you deserve only the things that you have worked and toiled upon. A simple yet huge philosophy of life is that as soon as a child is born, his heart doesn’t stop to beat unless and until his time is up. The heart battles through hard and bad times, yet never stops pumping blood that is important for keeping the human alive. Life is analogous to this philosophy which entitles only those to live who keep on striving every day through all the ups and downs.

Success to different people is a different perception although it cannot be generalized; society and the world we live in have definitely made success synchronous with the fact of being ahead of the herd, irrespective of the field we talk about! This can be termed as success only in a race wherein the first person to cross the line is the winner, but this doesn’t apply to the general life. And although we collectively make up the society and are interdependent on each other for even the smallest of necessities, we overlook the importance of having everyone in the society acting as an indispensible part of life and acknowledging the same . So purely success to an extent can be termed as being able to complete your own set of tasks and functions with effectiveness and efficiency!

For a doctor, correct and timely treatment of his patient is a success, while for a sweeper; it may be completely cleaning the whole place he is assigned on time. Similarly for one student success may be defined as getting a certain specific degree like MBBS, B.Tech, MBA and so on while for another one it may be getting only grade A in any exam he faces.

Psychology has ridiculed the contemporary ideology of linking self worth of a person to his professional achievements! This notion of success isn’t just elitist and misguided but most importantly it hurts those who believe it in the longer run eventually when the hard realities of life bombard a person. Success is not about winning or losing, or being more or less qualified but it is about “making use of your potential and responsibility to achieve self respect, delectation and a general well being of the society that we live in”.

—The author is NET qualified and is doing a PhD in Financial Management from Kashmir University. He can be reached at:aamir815@gmail.com

