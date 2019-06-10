Quick-reaction teams, road-opening parties in Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

JAMMU: For the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra next month, police will deploy quick-reaction teams (QRTs) and road-opening parties (ROPs) as part of a multi-tier security grid in and around places where pilgrims would gather in Jammu region, officials said.

The 46-day pilgrimage is scheduled to begin from the twin routes – the traditional Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shortest Baltal track in Ganderbal district – on July 1. The yatra will conclude on August 15 on the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Strong QRTs, ROPs and fool-proof deployment would be ensured at all places where pilgrims would gather, such as reception centres, community kitchens, assistance booths, and base camps, officials said.

The deployment in other districts of Jammu Zone has been finalised and central armed police forces (CAPF) have been allocated to all districts including Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, officials said, adding that district SSPs have been directed to ensure optimum use of resources.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, MK Sinha on Saturday evening reviewed arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. Special arrangements have been made for Ramban and Udhampur districts keeping in view the poor condition of the national highway.

—PTI

