Pay taxes, take benefit of the ‘last’ asset declaration scheme: PM Khan to countrymen

Srinagar: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised message to the nation Monday morning, urged the countrymen to pay taxes as it is their national duty and reminded them to take benefit of the ‘last’ asset declaration scheme launched by the government.

In his ‘important message’ to the nation, PM Khan said that those who have benami properties abroad should declare their assets before June 30, The News International reported.

Urging the countrymen to pay their taxes as a divine duty, the PM said: “Pakistani is the nation that gives more in charity and less in taxes”.

Khan added: “We have to change ourselves to bring prosperity in the country, adding that “God helps those who help themselves”.

The address is an important one ahead of PTI’s first budget being announced tomorrow amid reports of heavy taxation on the already burdened taxpayers.

On Sunday, PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting regarding upcoming fiscal budget 2019-20, considering proposals for the budget.

The meeting was attended by Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi and other officials.

Before the budget’s presentation in the National Assembly on June 11, the Federal Cabinet would discuss and approve the proposals. (Agencies)

