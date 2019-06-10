KathuaRapeVerdict: 3 main accused including Temple Priest sentenced to life imprisonment, others 5 years in jail

Srinagar: The three main convicts in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua have been awarded life imprisonment. Convicts Sanji Ram, Parvesh Kumar and Deepak Khajuria were booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 376D (gangrape) and 120(B) criminal conspiracy of the Ranbir Penal Code.

Three others, including cops Surender Verma, Anand Dutta and Tilak Raj, who were booked under RPC Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) have been sentenced to five years in prison each.

Earlier on Monday, 10 June, the special court in Pathankot acquitted one of the seven accused, Vishal Ram, in the Kathua rape and murder case.

