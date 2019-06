Srinagar: The Pathankot court on Monday charged the three of the six convicted persons in Kathua rape and murder case under sections 363 (Kidnapping), 120B (Criminal Conspiracy), 376B (Rape) and 302 (Murder).

The three include main accused and Temple Priest Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuriya and Parvesh Kumar.

While the other three Anand, Tilak Raj and Surender Verma have been charged under section 201 for disruption of evidence.

More to follow.

