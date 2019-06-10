Clashes, detentions as Kazakhstan elects new President

Kazakhstan has elected interim leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the hand-picked successor of long-term former longtime president Nursultan Nazarbayev, with around 70 percent of the vote, exit polls showed.

The government-approved “Public Opinion” pollster on Sunday gave Tokayev, 66, a career diplomat and interim president, 70 percent of the vote while his closest rival Amirzhan Kosanov got 15 percent.

Preliminary results were expected early on Monday.

The exit poll came as hundreds of people were arrested in rare protests in capital Nur-Sultan and the country’s main commercial city, Almaty, in the Muslim-majority country.

The protesters were calling for a boycott of the snap election, which they allege was staged to put in office a politician loyal to Nazarbayev, who resigned in March.

The resignation of the 78-year-old leader who led Kazakhstan since its separation from the Soviet Union in 1991, came as a surprise to many who expected him to run for re-election next year. (Agencies)

