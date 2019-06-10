Army soldier killed, another injured along LoC in Poonch 

Poonch: An army soldier was killed and another sustained injuries after Pakistan forces attacked the Indian army’s posts in Shahpur sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Official sources told GNS that Pakistani army opened fire and used mortar shells on Indian army’s posts in Shahpur sector. The soldiers manning the fence responded strongly, they said.

In the incident, two army soldiers suffered serious injuries and were evacuated to nearby military hospital for treatment, they said.

He said that one among the injured later succumbed to injuries.

A police officer also confirmed the killing of the soldier and injuries to another.

