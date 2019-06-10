Anti-Corruption Bureau raid at J&K Bank again

Srinagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths who are looking into allegations of fraudulent appointments at Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Sunday again raided the bank’s corporate headquarters here, officials said.

On Saturday, searches were carried out at the bank’s headquarters at MA Road, soon after Parvez Ahmad was removed as the bank’s chairman by the J&K government.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is looking for records of nearly 1,200 appointments made allegedly at the behest of political masters belonging to the previous PDP-BJP dispensation, during Ahmad’s tenure as chairman.

Officials said that the bureau has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of a complaint.

The bureau’s sleuths conducted searches at the J&K Bank’s headquarters along with police personnel this morning, the officials said.

They said the ACB officials were checking files and documents related to the appointments.

The allegations reflected in the complaint disclose commission of criminal misconduct by J&K Bank officers, a spokesman of the ACB said.

This constitutes offence “under section 5(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act Samvat-2006 and punishable under section 5(2) of the Act, case FIR No 10/2019 was registered in P/S Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Central Kashmir in Srinagar and investigation of the case was taken up,” he said.

Immediately after the FIR was registered, searches were conducted at the bank’s headquarters. During the operation, “documents/discriminatory material pertaining to the appointments were seized,” the spokesman said on Saturday.

The government, which owns majority stake in the bank, has said the decision to remove Ahmad was part of long-term measures for improving functioning of the bank in accordance with RBI guidelines.

PTI

