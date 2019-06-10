Advisor Sharma to meet public at Srinagar on June 13

SRINAGAR: Advisor to the Governor, K K Sharma will meet public on June 13 at Governor’s Grievance Cell office at Chruch Lane, Sonawar, Srinagar from 10am to 12PM.

The deputations and individuals desirous of meeting the Advisor should get their names registered at Grievance Cell office situated at Chruch Lane Sonawar, Srinagar for redressal of grievances, an official handout said.

