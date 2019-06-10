Advertisement out, finally, for posts at JK colleges under ‘academic arrangement’

Selection list expected to be out in June itself

Srinagar: In a major relief to hundreds of qualified youth in the state, the Higher Education Department (HED) has finally advertised contractual teaching positions under academic arrangement basis at colleges in Jammu and Kashmir this year, after the culmination of Lok Sabha elections and upon directions by the state High Court.

The HED could not advertise the posts for the current academic session in time due to the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed earlier this year after Lok Sabha elections were announced. The department had extended the term of the teachers hired last year up to July 31.

The J&K High Court on May 15, however, directed the HED to advertise the contractual positions afresh within one month, after some contractual teachers engaged last year approached the court seeking continuation of their services.

In compliance with the court orders, the HED has now advertised the contractual teaching positions for this year’s academic arrangement in the state’s colleges. The department had on May 30 also issued guidelines for the advertisement.

The guidelines had directed registrars of the Cluster Universities of Srinagar and Jammu to make academic arrangements at their respective constituent colleges.

The HED has assigned the task of making academic arrangement at the rest of the colleges in the state to Director Colleges J&K, while principals of two autonomous colleges – Islamia in Kashmir and Government Women College, Parade, in Jammu – have been asked to hire contractual teachers on academic arrangement basis.

The merit list of the selected candidates in Kashmir and Ladakh divisions is expected to be issued in June only.

While the process for online submission of forms for contractual teacher posts is on, Director Colleges Dr Yaseen A Shah told Kashmir Reader that they were simultaneously making an assessment of the actual requirement of teachers at the colleges.

In Kashmir division specifically, the HED is supposed to require more number of contractual teachers this year as compared to last year because the government recently asked the Kashmir University and the Cluster University Srinagar to consider candidates who have passed the Class 12 bi-annual examination for admission.

Such candidates were earlier denied admission by the two universities as they had failed to take provisional admissions despite the universities extending the last date several times.

Besides contractual teachers, the HED has also advertised posts of Librarians, Physical Training Instructors, Assistant Librarians, and Assistant Physical Instructors on academic arrangement basis.

