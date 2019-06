Srinagar: A 3-year-old boy has died due to drowning in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Identified as Amir Ahmad Bhat, son of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Waragam village in Beerwah, reports said he drowned in a stream in his village.

His body was retrieved and was rushed to the nearest PHC Hardupanzoo where doctors declared him brought dead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print