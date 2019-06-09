Woman dead, five others injured in Reasi road accident

A woman died while five others sustained severe injuries on Sunday after a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck at Maghal Katra, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased woman was identified as Pooja (28) wife of Major Kartik resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

An official said that all the injured have been shifted to CHC Katra in critical condition.

The injured have been identified as Major Kartik (32) resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh; Kayaan (3) son of Major Kartik of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh; Kiyush (2) son of Major Kartik resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh; Ravinder Singh (32) son of Sohan Singh resident of Kuarti, Himachal Pradesh; PSO to Major Shreeshine son of a resident of Hyderabad and all are at present resident of Thathi, Akhnoor Jammu and Kashmir.

The body of the deceased passenger has been shifted to mortuary room of CHC Katra.

