Stray dogs injured 7 persons in Sopore

Srinagar: Seven persons were attacked and injured by stray dogs in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Sunday.

A pack of stray dogs appeared in Hathishah area of Sopore and attacked a group of persons, a local news gathering GNS reported.

All the injured were taken to Sub District hospital Sopore for treatment, where from one among them was shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Hospital authorities said that they have received seven injured persons and one among who identified as Ali Mohammad Dobhi resident of Hathishah was reffered SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment.

