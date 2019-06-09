Sopore missing girl, police seeks help from public to tracing her

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday sought help of the general public in tracing out a missing girl of Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Police has identified the missing girl as Sabreena Amin (19) daughter of Mohammad Amin Bhat resident of Darpora Bomai, Sopore.

Police said that her father registered a missing complaint at Police Station Bomai on June 7, 2019.

“Searches were carried out everywhere but there is no trace of the missing girl,” police said in a press release.

A missing report has been lodged at Police Station Bomai and investigation taken up.

In case of any information/clue, kindly inform on9596773012 9596773050, 9596773024, 9596773025 and 9596773088.

