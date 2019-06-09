SAC approves appointment of administrators for un-constituted Halqa Panchayats

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) chaired by Governor, Satya Pal Malik has approved the appointment of Administrators as per prescribed procedure, to be initiated by the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department and payment of Honorarium of elected sarpanchs and Panchs, as notified by the Government for such Halqa Panchayats which have not been constituted.

It is pertinent to mention that Section 9 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Act, 1989 provides for the appointment of Administrators for such Halqa Panchayats which cannot be constituted due to difficulty in holding the election of the members or failure to elect such members at two successive elections or any sufficient reason whatsoever. Therefore, it has been felt expedient to appoint administrator for Halqa Panchayats which have not been constituted, for performing such duties as specified in the schedule I-A, I-B and I-C including other functions contained in the J&K Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Act, and Rules made there under.

The Administrator appointed shall hold office for a period not exceeding 06 months and the Halqa Panchayat shall be deemed to be duly constituted after the appointment of the Administrator under the provisions of the Act.

A Gazetted officer of the department of Agriculture Production, Horticulture, School Education, Social Welfare, Revenue, Industries (Handloom & Handicrafts) can be appointed as Administrator for such a Halqa Panchayat. The District Development Commissioner will be the designated authority to work out the number of such Halqa Panchayats which have not been constituted and submit the proposal for appointment of any officer of the above departments as Administrator preferably one Administrator for ten Halqa Panchayats.

The notification of appointment of an administrator will be issued by the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj department. The Administrator so appointed will be bound to consult elected Sarpanches or Panches of the Halqa Panchayats during the process of decision making, planning and utilization of funds.

The Panches and Sarpanches in such Halqa Panchayat will be entitled to the honorarium as fixed by the Government i.e Rs. 2500 for a Sarpanch and Rs. 1000 for a Panch.

The proposal will help strengthen the grass root democracy, make it vibrant and enable all Halqa Panchayats to carry out their assigned functions as enunciated in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj (Amendment), Act 1989.

