R K Chhibber takes Charge as Interim Chairman cum Managing Director of J&K Bank

Srinagar: Pursuant to the order of Govt of J&K, regarding change of guard at J&K Bank, R. K. Chhibber assumed office as interim Chairman cum Managing Director of the Bank. Earlier the Board of directors in its meeting held on 8-Jun-2019 at Corporate headquarters of the Bank took on record the Govt order and passed a resolution regarding appointment of R. K. Chhibber as Nominee Director of the Govt of J&K (Govt Director) on the Board of the Bank w.e.f. 08-Jun-2019. The Board besides passed another resolution appointing R. K. Chhibber as the interim Chairman & Managing Director of the Bank subject to the approval of RBI. R. K. Chhibber shall besides be the Interim Chairman of all sub-committees of the Board previously headed by the ex-Chairman.

The Board besides recommended splitting of the post of Chairman & Managing Director as per the provisions of SEBI regulations and RBI guidelines.

On the occasion R.K. Chhibber said, “Having full faith and confidence in the outstanding workforce of the Bank, we shall strive to not only weather the challenges at hand but put the Bank on a different pedestal with committed support of our promoters, The J&K Govt, regulators, vibrant management and dedicated workforce.”

Delineating his priorities R.K. Chhibber said that setting New Benchmarks in business growth & profitability through customer centric business strategies, employee development & welfare, increased shareholder value, strengthening governance and improving compliance culture across the organization would be the prime focus areas.

In the meantime, the Employees gave a resounding welcome to the new Chairman at Corporate Headquarters, Srinagar and pledged their full support and commitment towards achievement of corporate goals.

