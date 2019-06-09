Paratrooper killed in Ganderbal district

Srinagar: A paratrooper was killed in an accidental fire in Mansbal area of Safapora in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said on Sunday.

A police officer told news agency GNS that the army soldier namely Taran Kumar of 31 Para who was attached with army’s 3rd sector headquarters in Mansbal was injured critically after being hit by a bullet while he was cleaning his service rifle inside the camp yesterday.

Kumar, a resident of Kathua was immediately taken to nearby army’s health facility where from he was referred to army’s 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar where he succumbed later, the officer said.

He said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigations in this regard.

